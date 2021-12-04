Mourinho suffers heavy loss in Nerazzurri reunion

WATCH every asasasa match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mourinho was facing off against Inter in the league for the first time since guiding the Milan club to a magical treble in 2009-2010 – the second of two successful seasons at San Siro – but he suffered a painful reunion at Stadio Olimpico.

Hakan Calhanoglu opened the scoring directly from a corner and then teed up Dzeko, who spent six seasons with Roma prior to swapping clubs in August, before Denzel Dumfries added a third in the first half.

Inter lost Joaquin Correa to a hamstring injury but eased to victory as it moved to within a point of AC Milan.

Roma has kept the most home clean sheets of any Serie A side in 2021 with 10, including four in their past five games, but it conceded after 15 minutes as Calhanoglu's corner caught Rui Patricio out at his near post.

The champion doubled its lead nine minutes later through Dzeko, who ended a six-game scoring drought in the league by turning home first time after being picked out by Calhanoglu.

Shortly after Dzeko had been denied by a good Patricio save, right wing-back Dumfries converted Alessandro Bastoni's cross with a diving header to put Inter out of sight by the 39-minute mark.

Roma was without a number of key players, including Lorenzo Pellegrini and Tammy Abraham, and that told as it struggled to find a way back into the match in a straightforward victory for Inter.