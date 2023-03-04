The 60-year-old was sent off for the third time this season just two minutes into the second half of Roma's 2-1 loss at Cremonese in mid-week action.

Mourinho clashed with fourth official Marco Serra and was sent to the stands before continuing to argue his case when entering the officials' dressing room after the match.

He was hit with a two-match suspension and a €10,000 ($A15,750) fine, which would have resulted in him being absent for games against Juve and Sassuolo, but Roma lodged an appeal.

The Italian Football Federation's appeals committee announced the punishment has been suspended ahead of a further hearing taking place next Friday.

After the loss to lowly Cremonese, which won its first Serie A match in 27 years, Mourinho defended his actions for which he was sent off for an altercation with the fourth official.

"I'm emotional but not crazy. For the first time in my career a referee has spoken to me in an unjustifiable way," he said.

"To have the reaction I had is because something happened. I need to know now if I can do something from a disciplinary point of view."

Roma is fifth in Serie A before the visit on Monday (AEDT) of Juve, which is nine points worse off in seventh after being hit with a 15-point deduction in January.