Mourinho addresses Roma future

The 60-year-old is under contract with the Giallorossi until 2024 and recently revealed he turned down the opportunity to replace Fernando Santos as Portugal head coach after the World Cup.

Roma is fourth in Serie A - level on points with third-place Atalanta and fifth-place Milan - and has suffered just a single defeat in nine league games.

However, Mourinho came under scrutiny following his side's surprise Coppa Italia quarter-final exit at the hands of relegation-threatened Cremonese.

There have also been suggestions Mourinho is seeking assurances there will be sufficient investment in the playing squad for next season before committing to stay.

The Portuguese addressed his future ahead of Roma's Europa League clash with Salzburg, hinting he would like the matter to be resolved sooner rather than later.

"It's mid-February, do you think the club will talk to me in June? I guess it would be too late," he said.

"I don't expect anything, they know what they can expect from me. Nobody works more than me in Trigoria.

"I had the chance to leave, but I decided not to, and the story ended.

"Tomorrow's game is the most important. We want to win and we can't look beyond the next match. There are still 24 clubs in the competition, we are far from the end."