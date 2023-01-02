Moratti likens Kvaratskhelia's impact to Ronaldo

The Georgia international, who arrived from Dinamo Batumi in July, has played an instrumental role in the Partenopei's impressive start to the season, with Luciano Spalletti's side eight points clear at the Serie A summit – and 11 ahead of Inter.

No player has been directly involved in more goals this term than Kvaratskhelia (11 – scored six, assisted five), with his tally only matched by team-mate Victor Osimhen, who is the leading marksman in the Italian top flight (nine).

The 21-year-old's performances have generated interest from several clubs, with Premier League side Newcastle United reportedly making him their top target.

Kvaratskhelia will hope to pick up where he left off when Napoli resume their Scudetto charge against Inter on Wednesday, and his displays have caught the eye of Moratti.

The former Inter president drew comparisons to Ronaldo, who hit the ground running with the Nerazzurri after joining from PSV in 1997, scoring 34 goals in 47 matches and helping the club win the UEFA Cup in his first season.

"They are different players, but the impact was similar," Moratti said. "However, Ronaldo arrived in Italy and had somehow already broken through.

"I wish the Georgian to have the same career and explosion as the Brazilian. He will be decisive for Napoli's victory with his talents."

Looking ahead to the blockbuster clash, Moratti believes defeat at San Siro would spell the end of any title hopes for his former club.

"For Inter, the match against Napoli will be very important, more so than for Napoli," he added. "For Inter, it will be an uphill climb that is anything but easy this resumption of the season.

"On Napoli, there is pressure due to consistency, because we will have to see if after the break, [they] will have the same formidable vehemence as in the first half [of the season].

"For Inter, on the other hand, the pressure is all about the Scudetto fight. Losing on Wednesday would mean slipping away for good."