Milenkovic pens new Fiorentina contract extension

The Serbia defender on Friday (AEST) signed a five-year deal with the Serie A club to remain at Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are among the clubs who have been linked with Milenkovic, but the 24-year-old says he is happy to stay with the Viola.

🖊 | ONE ON ONE: MILENKOVIC



We sat down with Nikola Milenkovic to talk about his roots, his lifestyle, his sacrifices. To be a footballer. #ViolaArt by @PainterBeard 🎨#ForzaViola 💜 #Fiorentinahttps://t.co/ceog2IOQe7 — ACF Fiorentina English (@ACFFiorentinaEN) May 6, 2021

"Talking to the club, I realised there is great ambition, the club is growing continuously, and it was very important for me that the coach was confirmed in his role," he said.

"I also thank the fans, who gave me so much affection over the years, especially recently. I feel loved here.

"The directors did great work to keep me here and give me the opportunity to continue my career here. I am very happy with the choices I made. I took some time to think carefully and I am very happy with my decision."