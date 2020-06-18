Milan's Musacchio requires ankle surgery

WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

The centre-back has been dealing with inflammation to his ankle since January and the Rossoneri confirmed he will have to undergo a procedure in Spain.

A short Milan statement read: "AC Milan announces that Mateo Musacchio will have to undergo keyhole surgery to his left ankle.

"The operation will be performed by Professor Ramon Cugat in Barcelona next week."

While Milan did not say how much time he will miss, Musacchio – who has made 18 top-flight appearances this term – appears certain to miss their remaining Serie A fixtures.

Italy's top tier, which has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, returns with matches behind closed doors this weekend, though Milan are not in action until Monday when they visit Lecce.

The Rossoneri were back in action in midweek, though, when they were knocked out of the Coppa Italia semi-finals on the away goals rule following a goalless draw at Juventus.

Milan are seventh in the table, 12 points adrift of fourth place with 12 games to play.