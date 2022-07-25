Milan targeting second star with Scudetto defence

The San Siro side has had a single gold star on its crest since 1979, following its 10th Scudetti win, and last season's triumph took its overall tally to 19 – with only Juventus winning more.

Milan has won just two league titles since the turn of the millennia, however, and has not successfully retained the league since three consecutive title-winning seasons from 1991-1992 to 1993-1994.

Florenzi, who joined on loan from Roma last year before making his switch permanent in June, is keen for that to change as he outlined the club's plans to retain the title in the forthcoming campaign.

"So many teams have improved. We deservedly won last year and we want to repeat that. It won’t be easy – everyone will play at their best to beat the reigning champions," he said.

"We must not make predications, otherwise we won't get anywhere. We’ll start with Udinese, then think about one match at a time.

"In the league we want to try to earn the second star. We have to have big goals and dream big.

"In the Champions League we want to improve on last year. Many weren't ready, not qualitatively but mentally."

Florenzi also highlighted what he felt was the key to Milan's success last season, where they pipped arch-rivals Inter to the crown on the final day of the season.

"There was team spirit, 26 players pushing on the same side," he explained. "We weren't the strongest but the strongest don't always win. Everything went right and we overcame adversity all together."