Milan star Cutrone attracting transfer interest

Cutrone enjoyed a breakout campaign with 12 goals in all competitions in 2017-2018 and the 21year-old has followed that up with seven this term.

The Italy international – who is contracted until 2023 – has been limited to just eight starts from 17 Serie A appearances after Gonzalo Higuain's arrival from rival Juventus.

Cutrone's agent Donato Orgnoni, however, insisted his client is happy to learn from Higuain at the San Siro.

"Had he been foreign he'd have attracted much more interest, even if he remains one of the top Italian youngsters," Orgnoni said. "We've had many shows of interest from foreign teams, with enquiries from Spain and one from Germany, but Patrick wants to keep doing well for Milan.

"We expect Cutrone to have the same chances in 2019 that he had last year. After that, it'll be up to him to do well on the field with his performances, goals and, possibly, awards.

"There's a lot of talk of new strikers, but we never talk about them. We know that the club must work to improve the team, but we've never been afraid, not even when Higuain arrived.

"He's grown a lot working alongside Higuain. Pipita remains one of the best strikers in the world.

"His bad run aside, Gonzalo is a great player and Patrick is trying to steal as many things from him as possible. They work very well together. Patrick is aware of Pipita's quality and wants to learn from him."