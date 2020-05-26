Milan confirms Ibrahimovic injury not serious

Ibrahimovic hurt the lower part of his right leg during a training match at the start of the week, leading to reports of a severe issue.

Some publications claimed the 38 year-old Swede had endured a major injury to his Achilles, potentially putting his career in doubt.

It had been suggested Ibrahimovic would miss the rest of the Serie A season, which is due to resume in June after the coronavirus-enforced suspension.

Tests put those fears to rest, with the striker set for an initial 10 days of rest before another examination on his calf.

"Milan announces that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has sustained an injury to his right soleus muscle during yesterday's training session," A club statement read. "The Achilles tendon is perfectly intact. The player will undergo a scan in 10 days."

Ibrahimovic agreed to re-join Milan, with which he spent two years earlier in his career, in December after leaving MLS franchise LA Galaxy. He has scored three goals in eight Serie A appearances this season.