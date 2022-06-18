Milan boss Scaroni slams state of Serie A

WATCH Serie A LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Speaking to newspaper Il Foglio, the chairman of the reigning Serie A champion said: "You need to propose a product that you like, because football is not only sport but also entertainment."

There has not been an Italian winner of the UEFA Champions League since the 2009-2010 season, when AC Milan's city rival Inter Milan overcame Bayern Munich 2-0 in the final.

Since that campaign, all trophy-winning teams in the competition have hailed from Spain, Germany or England.

"Our Serie A has become a Serie B when compared with the other major European leagues," Scaroni said.

He pointed to clubs struggling to sell out their games in stadiums that are ripe for renovation.

"Our stadiums are outdated and without fans, our combined earnings are lower than those of Premier League teams individually," he noted.

"We are discussing how to sell our rights abroad, but we must be aware that the product must be improved."

Scaroni also spoke about AC Milan's proposed move away from San Siro to a new home, saying: "Whoever gives us the go-ahead will find us ready."