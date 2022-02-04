Milan all set for a feast of attacking football

WATCH Inter v AC Milan LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Defending champion Inter Milan is setting the pace, with 16 wins and just one defeat in 22 games. It is the top scorer in the division, with 53; it has the most points, with 53. The league's second-best goalscorer is its city rival, which is only four points behind, albeit having played a game more.

With Juventus having slipped from its perch, Milan and Inter have become Italy's trendsetters once more. They are the leading exponents of Serie A's modern trend: that of shunning catenaccio in favour of front-foot, attacking football. With all due respect to second-placed Napoli, they are undoubtedly the favourites to occupy the top two places come the end of the season.

All this means Sunday's (AEDT) clash at San Siro should be one to savour.

'BORING, BORING SERIE A...'

Matchday 21 of Serie A saw 39 goals scored across only 10 matches. In Europe's top five leagues in 2021-2022, only Matchday 14 of the Bundesliga (41 goals) and Matchday 9 of the Premier League (40) produced more goals across a set of fixtures.

That was no aberration, either. Of the 10 highest-scoring matchdays in Europe's big five leagues this term, five have come from Italy. Indeed, Serie A has been averaging more than three goals a game for the past three seasons, a rate not seen for 70 years.

It follows that the two teams best embracing that trend are competing for the Scudetto. Not only have Inter (53) and Milan (47) scored the most Serie A goals in 2021-2022, but they have embraced a style that lends itself to creating as many opportunities as possible.

Milan (eight) and Inter (seven) are the teams with the most goals after an open-play sequence of 10 or more passes. When it comes to open-play shots, the Nerazzurri are second (274) and the Rossoneri fourth (265) in the division.

Interestingly, while Inter is top for expected goals (excluding penalties) with 40.9, Milan is down in eighth on 31.3. That means Stefano Pioli's men are outperforming their non-penalty xG total by almost 11 goals (when own goals are included), a tally bettered only by Lazio (16.6). There's a ruthlessness about them this season that's keeping them on Inter's coattails.

RELEASE THE HAKAN

Speaking of ruthless, Zlatan Ibrahimovic would have loved to have been involved in this.

A Scudetto winner with each club, Ibrahimovic has great history in this fixture, with eight goals in league derbies (six for Milan and two for Inter). In the history of the fixture, only Giuseppe Meazza (12), Gunnar Nordahl (11) and Stefano Nyers (11) have scored more.

The 40-year-old scored twice in Milan's 2-1 derby victory in October 2020, the only one of the past 11 in the league in which the Rossoneri have come out on top. Unfortunately, injury has denied Ibrahimovic the chance of dealing further damage to his former employer.

Instead, the sub-plot burden falls on Hakan Calhanoglu, who made an acrimonious free transfer to Inter from Milan at the end of last season. His 32 goals and 42 assists in 174 appearances for Milan – he was top of the charts for both in his time at the club – made his move particularly painful to bear for supporters.

It was Calhanoglu that scored Inter's goal in the 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture this season, meaning Milan could become the third side, after Chievo and Fiorentina, against whom the Turkey star has scored in his first two Serie A meetings.

Among Serie A midfielders this season, only Antonio Candreva (59) has created more chances than Calhanoglu (50), while his 13 direct goal involvements are second only to Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (15). Not that Milan needed any reminders about his threat.

DERBY DAZE

Inter has won more games (67) and scored more goals (247) against Milan than any other team in Serie A history. It is also enjoying a run of six wins and only one defeat in the past 11 derbies, in which time its rival has kept just a single clean sheet.

Since that loss to Milan in October 2020, Simone Inzaghi's side has gone 28 home league matches without defeat. This is its longest such run in the competition since a 46-match streak between April 2008 and November 2010, which was ended by a defeat in the derby courtesy of a goal from, who else, Ibrahimovic.

Form, as well as recent history, is on Inter's side. Since the beginning of last season, it has lost only four of 60 Serie A matches – fewer than half the number of any other team (Atalanta is next best, with nine). In a league table of that time frame, Inter would sit top on 144 points, 16 clear of Milan in second.

HALF-MEASURES

Each of these teams is averaging more than two goals per game this season, they have both scored in 21 different league matches and they have each won by two goals on six different occasions. Again, it's safe to expect some attacking football.

If you want specifics, we would suggest not going anywhere midway through the first half. The average times at which Inter and Milan have scored and conceded the first goal in a game this season are between the 27th and 38th minutes. Best wait until the break before grabbing that espresso.