Mihajlovic pens Bologna contract extension

Mihajlovic was diagnosed with leukaemia ahead of the 2019-20 season and underwent a bone marrow transplant in October. He was back in the dugout six weeks later.

The Serbian had two years left to run on his deal but agreed to an extension with Bologna 10th in Serie A, which will resume this weekend having been suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic, with 12 games remaining.

They sit five points adrift of Europa League qualification and two away from seventh, which will also provide a route into continental football next season if Juventus win the Coppa Italia, or if Napoli claim the trophy and finish in the top six.

Mihajlovic was present for Bologna's first game of the season in August despite spending the month prior in hospital undergoing treatment.

Bologna will play its first game in almost four months at home to reigning champion Juve on Tuesday (AEST).