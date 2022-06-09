Martinez set for Inter stay

Martinez signed a new deal with the Nerazzurri until 2026 last October but continues to be linked with a move.

Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid are among the clubs reportedly keen to land the Argentina striker.

Martinez recently stated he is happy to remain with the Serie A giants, and his agent, Alejandro Camano, does not expect the 24-year-old to move on during the transfer window.

He said: "I have no reason to think there is even a possibility that he will leave Inter.

"Nobody told us anything, the truth is that a player who scores so many goals in a complicated league like the Italian one does not go unnoticed, but there is still a four-year contract.

"He is fine, he is happy, he enjoys the team, the club, his team-mates. There are no reasons to leave. We know what professional football is like, today I am affirming this and tomorrow everything can change. But today the situation is the one I have just described."

He said: "I don't know what will happen in the future because it is professional football. But for Lautaro, playing for Inter is something splendid, as for many other players who would like to join the Nerazzurri.

"Lautaro is not thinking of a hypothetical future destination, but of the next championship, where he wants to try to win everything he can with Inter."