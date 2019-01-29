LaLiga
Serie A

Marotta denies Arsenal offer for Perisic

Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta revealed the Serie A club were yet to receive an offer for Ivan Perisic who has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Getty Images

Watch Serie A LIVE on beIN SPORTS 

Perisic has asked to leave Inter, with Premier League outfit Arsenal linked with a move for the Croatia international.

However, Marotta said Inter were yet to get an actual offer for the 29-year-old.

"It's difficult to keep a player that wants to leave," he said.

"But in this moment there are no offers for Perisic."

Perisic has been at Inter since 2015 and was previously linked with a switch to Manchester United.

While unwilling to confirm Arsenal was chasing Perisic, manager Unai Emery said a winger was a target.

Arsenal is fifth in the Premier League and hosts Cardiff City on Wednesday (AEDT).

News Internazionale Football Serie A
Previous Sevilla v Levante
Read
Sevilla v Levante
Next The top 5 goals of the weekend
Read
The top 5 goals of the weekend

Latest Stories