Marotta denies Arsenal offer for Perisic

Perisic has asked to leave Inter, with Premier League outfit Arsenal linked with a move for the Croatia international.

However, Marotta said Inter were yet to get an actual offer for the 29-year-old.

"It's difficult to keep a player that wants to leave," he said.

"But in this moment there are no offers for Perisic."

Perisic has been at Inter since 2015 and was previously linked with a switch to Manchester United.

While unwilling to confirm Arsenal was chasing Perisic, manager Unai Emery said a winger was a target.

Arsenal is fifth in the Premier League and hosts Cardiff City on Wednesday (AEDT).