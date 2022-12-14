Mari returns to Monza training after stabbing

The on-loan Arsenal defender was one of five people injured in the incident, which took place at a supermarket near Milan in late October, while a cashier named Luis Fernando Ruggieri died.

Monza initially said Mari was expected to be out of action for two months, and the 29-year-old appears on course to recover within that timeframe after returning to training.

On Thursday (AEDT), Monza took to social media to post images of Mari with the ball at his feet, alongside the caption: "Look who's back".

Mari was welcomed onto the pitch at Monza's home Serie A fixture against Verona last month, a game the Silvio Berlusconi-owned side won 2-0.

Monza sits 14th in the Serie A table after 15 games and will resume its campaign with a trip to Fiorentina on 5 January.