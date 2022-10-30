Mari discharged from hospital three days after stabbing

The Spanish centre-back, who joined Monza from Arsenal on a season-long loan deal in August, underwent back surgery after he was attacked near Milan on Friday (AEDT).

One person died and Mari was among five who were injured in a terrifying incident, with a suspect arrested after being disarmed.

Mari said he felt lucky to be alive, and the 29-year-old was on Sunday allowed to continue his recovery at home as he faces being out for at least two months.

A statement from Serie A club Monza said: "Pablo Mari was discharged from the hospital this morning, returned home and now begins a period of absolute rest.

"AC Monza sincerely thanks Professor Osvaldo Chiara and all the professionals of the Trauma Center of the Niguarda Hospital in Milan.

"Pablo, we are waiting for you!"

Monza head coach Raffaele Palladino has said Mari's team-mates will be playing for him when it faces Bologna on Tuesday.

"It's not that we didn't want to play. The first news shook the whole group, and it's normal that we were shocked," head coach Palladino said when asked about not postponing the game.

"Initially we thought about a postponement, but the team reacted well, especially when they learned that Pablo was out of danger.

"A bad week, but at the same time beautiful. Pablo Mari is a miracle worker. Our duty is to play and go on the pitch and give everything also for our team-mate. We have no regrets over not postponing."