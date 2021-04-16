LaLiga
Mandzukic's forfeited salary given to charity

Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic has forfeited a month's salary at AC Milan after he picked up an injury, with the club then offering the sum to a charity.

Reuters

The 34-year-old arrived at Milan in January on a six-month deal worth €300,000 ($468,390) a month.

"This exceptional gesture shows Mario Mandzukic's professional ethics," AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni said, adding the money would go to a charity for youngsters.

Mandzukic could return for Milan Sunday (AEST), with star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic suspended for the match against Genoa.

