Maldini wants Milan to show more ambition

The Rossoneri won the Scudetto last season for the first time since the 2010-2011 campaign after beating Sassuolo 3-0 on the final day, wrestling the trophy back from city rival Inter.

Milan's attempts to lift the Serie A trophy for a second straight season have seen them win 10 of their opening 15 matches.

Yet despite sitting second in the table, leaders Napoli are yet to lose a game and already hold an eight-point lead over Stefano Pioli's men.

Milan has fared well in Europe, though, making it into the ChaMaldini wants Milan to show more ambition