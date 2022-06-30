Maldini locks in Milan Technical Director role

Club legend Maldini was considered one of the main architects behind Milan's first Scudetto success in 11 years last season thanks to his work behind the scenes.

He has held a boardroom position for the past four years, three of those in his current role, and helped sign the likes of Theo Hernandez, Rafael Leao and Mike Maignan.

The 54 year-old was due to be out of contract come the end of Friday (AEST), but he announced shortly ahead of that deal expiring that he will remain in the job.

"Everything is sorted. We renewed at the last minute, but we did it," Maldini told reporters outside Milan's headquarters.

"I am very happy to be here and ready to plan for the future, with even more victories. There's still time [this transfer window]. We started a bit late, but we'll recover lost time."

Director of football Frederic Massara is also reported to have signed an extension to the contract that was due to expire on Thursday.

According to reports from Italy, the delay in reaching an agreement with the pair was down to the lack of funds being made available for transfers this window.

Milan has already missed out on Sven Botman to Newcastle United, while Paris Saint-Germain appears to have pipped the Rossoneri to fellow Lille player Renato Sanches.

Stefano Pioli's side begins its 2022-2023 Serie A campaign with a home match against Udinese on 13 August.