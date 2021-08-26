Aussies Abroad
Serie A

Lazio's Correa seals Inter move

Argentina international Joaquin Correa has joined Inter in an initial loan deal that will be made permanent.

Inter completed the signing of forward Joaquin Correa from Serie A rival Lazio.

Correa has been reunited with Simone Inzaghi, joining the Nerazzurri on loan before making a permanent move to San Siro.

Lazio revealed Inter will pay an initial fee of €5million for the Argentina international, with a further €1m potentially due depending on performances.

Inter will then be obliged to spend another €25m to complete a permanent deal for Correa, who has agreed terms on a four-year contract with the Serie A champion.

The arrival of Correa is a boost for Inter after the departures of key men Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi to Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain respectively.

Correa scored eight goals in 28 Serie A games last season, providing three assists and creating 29 chances under Inzaghi

Inter's new recruit could make his debut against Verona on Saturday (AEST).

