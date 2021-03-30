Six Nations
Lazio loses appeal over Torino's COVID no-show

Lazio lost its appeal on Wednesday (AEDT) against a decision not to punish Torino for failing to travel to Rome for its Serie A fixture because of a coronavirus outbreak.

Italian football chiefs rejected Lazio's appeal, confirming the match which was due to take place on 3 March would now be rescheduled.

Regional authorities in Turin had placed Torino under quarantine after eight of their players tested positive for the UK variant of Covid-19, but Serie A refused to postpone the match.

After a 45-minute wait, Lazio players were informed by the referee that Torino were considered to have forfeited and the match had been abandoned.

Torino was cleared of any wrongdoing 10 days after the match was supposed to be played, and that decision was upheld.

