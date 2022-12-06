Lazio hopeful of Milinkovic-Savic renewal

The Biancocelesti chief also weighed in on the fallout of Andrea Agnelli's resignation at Juventus, stating the club are "not evil".

Milinkovic-Savic, who joined Lazio from Genk in 2015, has been one of their most crucial performers over the years, and was named as their player of the season for both of the last two campaigns

Speaking at the Colalucci Awards, Lotito reinforced a hope to keep the Serbia international - currently under contract through 2024 - within Rome, highlighting him as a cornerstone of their squad under Maurizio Sarri.

"From a technical point of view, Lazio have an interest in renewing him because he is a great player, a player on whom the club is betting," he stated.

Lotito meanwhile spoke on the subject of Juventus and Agnelli, with the former Bianconceri president's resignation - alongside that of his entire board - amid investigations into financial matters the top story in Italian football.

Rather than criticise them however, the 65-year-old suggested the club had been made a scapegoat of matters off the field.

"Today everyone speaks badly of Juve, but they have contributed to the livelihood of Italian football," he added.

"To say that Juve are the evil of Italian football is unfair. Today everyone goes out of their way to create dissent against Juventus."