Late Roma win inflicts further pain on Inter

MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Federico Dimarco gave Inter a first half lead at San Siro, but Paulo Dybala equalised against the side he was heavily rumoured to join before he completed a move to Roma.

Hakan Calhanoglu struck the crossbar with a ferocious free-kick in the second period, before Smalling scored the winning goal to inflict more misery upon Simone Inzaghi's side.

Inter has now lost back-to-back Serie A matches and three of its past four, drifting eight points behind early pacesetter Napoli, which beat Torino earlier in the day.

Edin Dzeko saw an early attempt, which would have been his 100th Serie A goal, disallowed for offside but Dimarco broke the deadlock on the half hour mark, teeing Nicolo Barella's threaded pass into the bottom corner to take the lead with an effort Rui Patricio will feel he should have done better with.

The lead lasted less than 10 minutes though, Dybala volleying home Leonardo Spinazzola's cross past Samir Handanovic to secure his fourth Serie A goal of the season.

A timid start to the second period saw few opportunities but Calhanoglu was inches away from pushing Inter ahead again, firing a free kick off the frame of the goal shortly after the hour mark with Patricio stranded.

Fifteen minutes later, the visitors scored their winner as Smalling found space to head Lorenzo Pellegrini's free-kick home with ease, a video assistant referee (VAR) check showing the defender was not offside and instead the beneficiary of lacklustre marking.