Juve's Dybala ruled out of Roma clash

A thigh injury has sidelined Dybala since the 3-2 victory over Sampdoria on 27 September (AEDT), though he was still called up to the Argentina squad for the recent international FIFA World Cup qualifiers in South America.

The 27-year-old did not meet up with the squad after being assessed by Argentina and it was reported he would be fit for the visit of Roma to Allianz Stadium on Monday (AEDT).

However, Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri insisted that is not the case and suggested Dybala could yet miss the Derby d'Italia against Inter Milan at San Siro a week on Monday (AEDT).

"During the week I was reading that maybe Dybala could play against Roma – maybe the return match! I think he will be available in a week, or 10 days at most," Allegri said.

"There's no problem with his recovery, he's on schedule. It was thought that maybe he'd need a few days less, but these things happen.

"With muscle injuries you think one thing and believe you can do less. It always depends on the evolution of the situation."

Roma has gained four more points from seven matches this season than Juve and will be out to avoid suffering a 10th away loss in Serie A in the calendar year, something that has not happened to the capital club since 2012.

The match will see Jose Mourinho in the dugout at Allianz Stadium for the first time since November 2018, when he celebrated leading Manchester United to victory over Juventus by cupping his ear to the crowd.

Allegri has only won seven of his 20 Serie A games against Roma as a coach, a win percentage of 35 that is his worst against teams he has faced at least three times.

"Mourinho is a coach who has won a lot and I respect him a lot," Allegri said.

"It's in his character to, every now and then, do something like he did with Manchester United a few years ago.

"It pleases me to have a coach of his standing back in Italy."

Mourinho is hopeful of having Tammy Abraham available for the game after the striker limped off during England's 1-1 draw with Hungary on Wednesday (AEDT).

"He will travel with us. We'll decide tomorrow whether he'll be on the pitch, the bench or in the stands. He's improving," Mourinho said.

Juve has won three straight Serie A games to climb up the table after a woeful start and will be seeking to make it four in succession for the first time since July 2020.

Mourinho believes the depth in Juve's squad means that, despite it already being 10 points adrift of unbeaten leader Napoli, it remains a strong contender for the Scudetto.

"They're a very strong team and they always play to win games and the league. It's not a team of 11 good players, they have more than 20 good players with experience," Mourinho said.

"The coach also has a lot of experience. Juve are a strong candidate [for the title]."