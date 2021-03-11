Juve's Demiral dealt another injury blow

The Turkey international sustained the damage late on in Wednesday's (AEDT) 3-2 win over Porto, which saw Juve exit the Champions League on away goals at the last-16 stage.

Juve confirmed on Thursday that Demiral, who has been plagued by a number of injury setbacks over the past year, suffered low-grade tissue damage.

He is expected to miss 20 days, potentially ruling the 23-year-old out of Juventus' Serie A games with Cagliari, Napoli and Benevento.

Demiral is subsequently a major doubt for Turkey's World Cup qualifying triple-header against the Netherlands, Norway and Latvia later this month.

Juve have an identical win rate with and without Demiral in Serie A this season, winning 60 per cent of their 10 games with the centre-back in their starting lineup and the same amount in the 15 games without.

He leads the way in terms of blocks per 90 minutes among Juve defenders in Serie A this term with 0.88, while only Giorgio Chiellini (3.72) has managed more clearances and headed clearances (2.29) than Demiral's 3.63 and 2.16 respectively.

However, the former Sassuolo man lacks in other areas, his 60.26 attempted passes per game putting him some way behind Matthijs de Ligt's 76.26.

In fact, only Gianluca Frabotta (51.16) attempts fewer passes on average than Demiral among Juve defenders to have featured more than once in the league in 2020-21.