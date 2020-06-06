Juve's De Ligt dismisses transfer speculation

WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

The Netherlands international only moved to the Bianconeri last July, joining in a €75 million ($125.1 million) deal after starring in an Ajax team that won a domestic double and reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals in 2018-2019.

De Ligt's signing was seen as a coup for Juve at the time, but the 20-year-old has struggled for consistent form in his maiden campaign, making costly errors against both Napoli and Inter Milan.

Despite reports he could be looking for a way out, with LaLiga giant Barcelona rumoured to be interested, De Ligt stressed he wants to remain with the Serie A leader.

"They invented many things about me: the truth is that I'm really happy in Turin and to be able to train every day with extraordinary players," De Ligt said.

"I have the feeling of improving day by day. So, yes, I'm very happy.

"When I arrived at Juve I immediately realised the international dimension of the club. All the other players immediately made me feel part of a family, literally all of them."

Juve is one point clear of Lazio with 12 games to go as the Serie A prepares to resume after being suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy's top flight is scheduled to return with games behind closed doors this month, with Maurizio Sarri looking to lead Juve to a ninth successive title in his first season in charge.

De Ligt has been impressed by the former Chelsea head coach, admitting his style reminds him of the "Total Football" system that previous Netherlands teams popularised.

"He's a tactician with a very specific idea of football," De Ligt added of Sarri.

"He is the Italian way to the 'Total Dutch Football'. I see we are improving day by day."