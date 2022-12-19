CARABAO CUP
Juventus ties down young gun Iling-Junior

Juventus youngster Samuel Iling-Junior has signed a new contract with the Serie A giant through to the end of the 2024-2025 campaign.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut for the Bianconeri in October's 4-0 league win over Empoli and has since made two further appearances in all competitions.

Iling-Junior, who was part of Chelsea's academy before joining Juve in September 2020, has assisted two goals in his three first-team outings – including one in a Champions League meeting with Benfica.

Juve confirmed on its official website on Tuesday (AEDT) that the England Under-20 international has agreed fresh terms.

Iling-Junior's previous contract had been due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

