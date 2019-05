Outgoing boss Massimiliano Allegri confirmed the need for an operation last week but the Poland international was still on the substitute's bench for the Serie A champion's season closer against Sampdoria.

A statement on the club's official website said that the keyhole surgery was successful and that Szczesny would begin rehabilitation work immediately.

The 29 year-old, who was signed from Roma in 2017, made 41 appearances in all competitions for the Bianconeri in 2018-2019.