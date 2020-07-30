Juventus stripes back for 2020-21 season

WATCH Serie A LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial

Ronaldo scored the opener as a 2-0 win over Sampdoria on Moinday (AEST) propelled Juve to its ninth successive Serie A title.

Juve had dropped its traditional black-and-white striped kit for this season, instead going with a block colour design.

However, the stripes – in a "painted" design – will return as Juve hunts a 10th straight Scudetto next season, with Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala among the stars to model the new adidas kit, which was released with the tagline: "Our stripes, our statement."

OUR STRIPES ⚪⚫ OUR STATEMENT



Presenting the new Juventus 20/21 Home shirt by @adidasfootball. Available now ➡️ https://t.co/NXTwbofna7#LiveAhead pic.twitter.com/laOz9Bk05o — JuventusFC (#Stron9er 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆) (@juventusfcen) July 30, 2020

With the current season still to finish in Italy, it has not yet been confirmed when the next Serie A campaign will start.

Juve faces Roma in its final league outing on Sunday (AEST), before it takes on Lyon in the second leg of a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.