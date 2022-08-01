Juventus star McKennie joins Pogba on injured list

The United States international had been relishing the prospect of teaming up with new recruit Pogba in the new campaign, but that may not materialise for a long time.

Pogba could be sidelined for several months after suffering a knee injury, and Juventus have yet to decide whether he should undergo an operation.

They would have hoped to have McKennie available while Pogba recovers, but, like the Frenchman, he returned hurt from the team's pre-season US tour, damaging his left shoulder.

Juventus said in a statement on Monday: "Weston McKennie underwent radiological examinations at J Medical [the club's medical centre] this morning, which revealed a capsular lesion of the left shoulder. The player will begin rehabilitation, three weeks' differentiated work will be required."

McKennie sat out the final game of the Juventus tour, a 2-0 loss to Real Madrid at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday.

The Turin giants begin their Serie A campaign against Sassuolo on August 15, with further games against Sampdoria, Roma and Spezia to come before the end of the month.

If McKennie is to be carrying out rehab and solo fitness work for three weeks, he appears unlikely to feature in any of the August fixtures.

Pogba looks to be a certain absentee too, and reports in Italy have suggested he may not play again until early 2023 should the former Manchester United man require surgery.

Having made just 21 Serie A appearances for Juventus last season, McKennie was touted for a potential move away, with a number of Premier League clubs suggested as possible destinations.

However, head coach Massimiliano Allegri declared in July the club had no intention of selling the 23-year-old former Schalke player.