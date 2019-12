The Bianconeri had earlier said Khedira would travel to Augsburg for the arthroscopic cleaning procedure in his left knee after missing the 2-2 draw against Sassuolo.

Juve reported the operation was "perfectly successful" and Germany international Khedira could immediately begin rehabilitation.

The 32 year-old, who has made 17 appearances in all competitions for Maurizio Sarri's team this season, is set to return in March.

Khedira had the same surgery on his right knee at the end of last season.