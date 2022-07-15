Juventus signing Cambiaso loaned to Bologna

WATCH Serie A LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Massimiliano Allegri's side confirmed the arrival on Friday (AEST) of Cambiaso, who agreed a five-year deal after Juve paid a reported €8.5 million ($12.6 million) to Serie B side Genoa.

Cambiaso, who made 26 league appearances as Genoa suffered Serie A relegation last season, will eventually hope to compete with the likes of Alex Sandro, Danilo and Juan Cuadrado for a starting spot in Turin.

But the 22-year-old will have to wait for his chance to prove his worth as he will spend the 2022-2023 season on loan at Bologna, which sold full-back Aaron Hickey to Brentford.

Cambiaso will aim to fill the void left by Hickey, who departed for a fee in the region of €16.6 million ($24.6 million), after the Scotland international appeared 48 times in all competitions, 36 of those outings coming last season.

The former Genoa defender will hope to get his first Serie A appearance for Bologna at Lazio on 15 August (AEDT), the day before Juve host Sassuolo to start its league campaign.