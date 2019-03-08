Juventus runs riot to open up 19-point lead

Massimiliano Allegri could scarcely have cherry picked a more accommodating opponent as a first-half double from Moise Kean set the Bianconeri on their way to opening up a whopping 19-point lead over Napoli at the league summit.

With one eye on the visit of Diego Simeone's side – which holds a 2-0 advantage from the first leg – Allegri opted to leave Cristiano Ronaldo on the substitutes' bench and his replacement, Kean, marked his first league start of the campaign with a well-taken brace.

A 67th-minute Emre Can penalty and Blaise Matuidi header four minutes later added gloss to the scoreline against an insipid Udinese side.

Kevin Lasagna's fabulous late consolation was sharply at odds with the overall display from Davide Nicola's men, who remain seven points above the relegation zone in 15th.

Juve started in typically dominant mood and forged ahead in the 11th minute.

Alex Sandro surged down the left and picked out Kean, who applied an assured finish from six yards for his first league goal of the campaign.

Daniele Rugani flashed a header wide soon afterwards and Kean doubled his side's advantage six minutes before the interval.

The 19-year-old powered into the penalty area and clipped into Juan Musso's bottom-right corner via a deflection off Ben Wilmot.

Federico Bernardeschi fired wide of an open goal after a poor Musso punch shortly after the restart before Kean was tripped by Nicholas Opoku, giving Can the chance to stroke home his fourth league goal of the campaign from 12 yards.

Matuidi got in on the act soon after, meeting Rodrigo Bentancur's precise cross with a downwards header that gave Musso no chance.

Lasagna netted in style six minutes from time, taking Rodrigo de Paul's pass on his chest and lashing a half-volley past Wojciech Szczesny, but it did little to detract from the most routine of victories for Allegri's side.