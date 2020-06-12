Juventus reportedly set to sell Ramsey

WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV &CONNECT

A Daily Mail report suggested two top Premier League clubs had this week been alerted to the former Arsenal man's availability, with Manchester United believed to be one of those clubs.

However, Ramsey's huge wages could prove to be a stumbling block for any potential new employer, with the 29-year-old midfielder reported to be earning €450,000 a week ($727,000) at the Turin giant.

Juventus is said to be looking for ways to reduce its wage bill after months of reduced revenues brought on by COVID-19 crisis, which forced a lockdown of Serie A and every other top tier league across the world.

The Old Lady signed Ramsey from the Gunners on a free transfer just a year ago until 2023, and while he was finding the net ahead of the league shutting down, injuries have hampered any real progress at the club, and also kept him out of Saturday's Coppa Italia semi-final second leg clash against AC Milan, which ended in a 0-0 draw, enough to put Juventus through to the final on away goals after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in February.

He has made 24 appearances this season, scoring four goals.

Juventus leads Lazio by a point in Serie A, and will look to extend that lead when it resumes its season against Bologna on 23 June (AEST).