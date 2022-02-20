Juventus loses Dybala for at least two games

WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bianconeri head coach Massimiliano Allegri appeared unworried by the injury to one of his key forwards after the 1-1 draw with Torino, but Juve confirmed on Sunday that the former Palermo man is expected to be out for 10 days because of muscle problems in his left thigh.

The 28-year-old, who is Juve's leading scorer across all competitions with 12 goals this season, will therefore be absent from the clashes with Villarreal on Wednesday (AEDT) and the Serie A meeting with Empoli next Sunday (AEDT).

Allegri's side brought in Dusan Vlahovic in January but the absence of Dybala will be a big miss, the striker topping Juve's charts for minutes per goal (154.7), while he has added a team-high six assists.

Juve will also be without Daniele Rugani after he suffered a hamstring problem against Torino.

The centre-back is expected to be out of action for a similar period of time to Dybala, with the pair eyeing a return against Fiorentina on 3 March (AEDT) in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.