Juventus launches appeal against points deduction

CONI has also revealed former Juve board members Andrea Agnelli, Pavel Nedved and Fabio Paratici are among those to appeal bans issued by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) in January.

Juventus were docked 15 points for alleged irregularities regarding historic transfer dealings, a measure which dealt a huge blow to their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Massimiliano Allegri's men are now seventh in Serie A and 10 points adrift of the top four, having been viewed as potential title contenders before receiving the punishment.

Juventus immediately announced their intention to appeal, and a statement released by CONI has revealed that challenge was officially submitted on Wednesday (AEDT).

If Juventus was to regain the 15 points it saw deducted, Allegri's team would move up to second in Serie A on 50 points, though Napoli would still hold a huge 15-point lead at the summit.

The entire Bianconeri board including president Agnelli, vice-president Nedved and managing director Maurizio Arrivabene all left their roles in November amid a separate investigation into tax fraud allegations – which the Bianconeri have denied.

Many of those involved in Juve's transfer dealings have been banned from Italian football for long periods, with Agnelli barred from holding office for two years and Nedved receiving an eight-month punishment.

Both men have now submitted appeals, as has now-Tottenham managing director Paratici, who received a 30-month ban for alleged wrongdoings across his 11-year stint at Juve.

The FIGC had requested the bans be respected by UEFA and FIFA, which would throw Paratici's future with Spurs into doubt.