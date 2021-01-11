Juventus forward Dybala out for '15-20 days'

Paulo Dybala could be out for almost three weeks after suffering a knee injury against Sassuolo, Juventus confirmed.

The Argentina international was replaced by Dejan Kulusevski in the 43rd minute of Juve's 3-1 Serie A win at the Allianz Stadium.

The club confirmed he has suffered a "low-grade lesion of the medial collateral ligament" in his left knee and will be out of action for "approximately 15-20 days".

The 27 year-old looks certain to miss the Coppa Italia clash with Genoa on Thursday (AEDT), the Supercoppa Italiana against Napoli next week and Serie A games against Inter and Bologna. He could also miss another league game, against Sampdoria on 30 January.

Juve's only Serie A defeat this season came when Dybala was not in the side. It's win ratio without him is 40 per cent compared to 63.6 per when he features.

When going back to the start of the 2019-2020 campaign, Juve has lost as many times in the 10 league games without Dybala (four) as it has in the 44 in which he has taken part – its win percentage sliding from 72.7 to 30 in his absence.

Juve also confirmed Weston McKennie and Federico Chiesa underwent tests on Tuesday (AEDT), which revealed neither player is suffering from a serious injury.