Juventus criticises explanation for points deduction

The Bianconeri were seen as title contenders prior to the punishment being handed down earlier this month, with a 15-point deduction instead leaving Massimiliano Allegri's men mired in mid-table.

That sanction came following an investigation into Juve's past transfer dealings.

The FIGC Court of Appeals published a 36-page document on Tuesday, which explained the severity of the punishment related to the "repeated and prolonged nature" of Juve's alleged offences.

Club statement. — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) January 30, 2023

But a response followed from the club, who had already confirmed they would be appealing.

"Juventus Football Club and its legal team have carefully read and will analyse in depth the justifications, recently published, pertaining to the decision of the United Sections of the Federal Court of Appeal," a statement read.

"It is a document, predictable in terms of content, in light of the heavy decision, but vitiated by obvious illogicalities, motivational deficiencies and unfounded in terms of law, which the company and individuals will oppose with an appeal to the Guarantee Board at CONI within the set deadlines.

"The validity of Juventus' reasons will be asserted firmly, albeit with the respect due to the institutions that issued it."