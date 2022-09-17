Juventus are 'growing', says defiant Allegri

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri is positive about his team's prospects, despite a difficult start to the season.

Juve has won just two of its eight games in all competitions so far (D4, L2), and was beaten 2-1 at home by Benfica on Wednesday in the Champions League.

That marked the first time the Bianconeri has lost its first two games in the group stage, having lost by the same score at Paris Saint-Germain a week prior.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of their Serie A clash at Monza, Allegri said he believes his side are playing well, and just need to "pay more attention to details".

"We must not only look at the results," he said. "I believe the team is growing. We also had a good reaction physically with Benfica, but we need to pay more attention to details.

"We must be focused on the next games and through the performance, obtain the result. Then there will be a break and with confidence, we must prepare for the Champions League challenge."

Allegri has been without a number of players through injury but is sure his backroom staff are working hard to minimise the impact in a hectic season.

"The number of injuries is similar to last year, 10 against 11, but playing many more games," he said. "Then, we had more problems on the flexors, this year on the adductors... but there is no doubt about the fact that the staff inside Continassa [the club's training centre] works well."

Juve travel to Monza on Sunday, who sit bottom of the table, and Allegri will still be without several players.

"Alex Sandro, [Adrien] Rabiot, [Manuel] Locatelli will not be called up," he said. "[Wojciech] Szczesny will be available but [Mattia] Perin will play.

"[Angel] Di Maria will start, and I'll have to decide who to play in defence."