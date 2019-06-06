Juve legend Barzagli still holding out for Pep

Sarri is reportedly the favourite to succeed Massimiliano Allegri at the Serie A champion, which has also continued to be linked to Manchester City manager Guardiola.

Speculation regarding Guardiola has refused to subside after the Spaniard guided City to back-to-back Premier League titles and retired defender Barzagli talked up a move for the Spaniard, pointing to Juve's shock signing of Cristiano Ronaldo last season.

"People seem to take Sarri for granted, but a decision hasn't been made yet and there are still a lot of names being mentioned," Barzagli said via La Gazzetta dello Sport. "The Bianconeri directors have barely put a foot wrong over the last few years and in my view, they've chosen the right man: if it's someone with a new idea or much the same, that I don't know.

"I don't know what the situation is at Juve, but I hear talk of Guardiola and it's nice to dream. After all, nobody believed it last year when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived, but dreams can come true. We'll see when the club makes its announcement.

"Allegri worked under stress for five years and was criticised too much, but he did well and continued the winning streak started by Antonio Conte."