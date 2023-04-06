Juve handed ban over Lukaku abuse

WATCH Serie A LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lukaku was targeted by opposition fans before and after scoring a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage-time to earn Inter a 1-1 draw in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg.

The Belgium international was issued a second yellow card for putting his fingers to his lips to silence the Allianz Stadium crowd.

Serie A has since announced that Juve must close the lower tier of the South Stand for its next home league game, which is against Napoli on 24 April (AEST).

The judge overseeing the case stated that "the majority of the 5034" spectators in that stand were guilty of racially abusing Lukaku.

Lukaku will still serve a one-match ban in the return fixture with Juve on 27 April (AEST) for his sending off, which sparked a mass melee near full-time.

Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic and Juve midfielder Juan Cuadrado were both dismissed for their parts in the scuffle, and will serve one and three-game bans respectively.

Lukaku, who is on loan at San Siro from Chelsea, has been subjected to racism on numerous occasions in Italy and this week called for more serious action to be taken.

"History repeats. [I've] been through it in 2019 and [now in] 2023 again," he posted on his official social media channels.

"I hope the league really take actions for real this time because this beautiful game should be enjoyed by everyone.

"Thank you for the supportive messages. F*** racism."

Juve intends to work closely with authorities to identify the fans responsible and issue bans.