Juve director probed over Suarez's Italian exam

The Public Prosecutor's Office in Perugia declared in September, when Juventus was looking to sign Suarez from Barcelona, that it was looking at claims a mark for the test may have been pre-agreed.

Perugia's finance police had already been in the process of investigating the University for Foreigners in Perugia when they raised concerns about the exam undertaken by Uruguayan Suarez.

Juventus wanted Suarez to secure Italian citizenship to ensure it did not exceed the permitted quota of non-EU players in its squad.

Suarez eventually joined Atletico Madrid instead, and Juventus denied any wrongdoing.

In a statement issued on Saturday (AEDT), the Turin-based club revealed: "Juventus Football Club confirms that today Fabio Paratici has been notified of information regarding the guarantee and the right of defence.

"The crime alleged by the Public Prosecutor's Office at the Court of Perugia is exclusively Article 371 bis of the Criminal Code."

That article is titled 'False information to the prosecutor or the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court'.

Juventus added: "The club strongly reiterates the correctness of Paratici's work and is confident that the ongoing investigations will help clarify his position within a reasonable time."