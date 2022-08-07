Inzaghi unfazed after Inter loses another friendly

WATCH Serie A LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The contest in Pescara on Sunday (AEST) saw Romelu Lukaku find the net for the second time since returning to the Nerazzurri on loan from Chelsea, while Danilo D'Ambrosio also scored.

However, goals for the Yellow Submarine from Alfonso Pedraza (two), Francis Coquelin and Nicolas Jackson gave Unai Emery's side an impressive win over the Italian giant.

Speaking after the game, Inzaghi simply said: "These tests help to grow, and there are things to review, but we played against a team that last year reached the [UEFA] Champions League semi-final."

Since beating FC Lugano 4-1 in its first pre-season outing, Inter has not won any of its four subsequent friendlies, drawing with Monaco and Lyon and losing to Lens and Villarreal.

Dutch centre-back Stefan de Vrij was more direct in his words, saying post game: "Too many goals conceded. We have to keep working, because that's not enough."

Inter begins its Serie A campaign away to Lecce on 14 August (AEST), as it looks to reclaim the Scudetto after losing out to local rival AC Milan last season.