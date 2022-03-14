Inzaghi says every match a final for Inter

The Nerazzurri dodged defeat in Turin thanks to an injury-time equaliser from Alexis Sanchez, but nevertheless suffered another setback in their efforts to retain the Scudetto.

Though the remaining matches for all concerned remain in double-figures, Inter sit four points off leader Milan and is mired in the midst of a tight battle with Napoli, while Juventus is closing in on the top three as well.

Speaking after the final whistle, former Lazio boss Inzaghi said his team need to approach its run-in with a knockout mentality, calling for it to change its mindset going forward.

"I am disappointed with the approach to the game," he said. "If we want to win the Scudetto, we need to have a different attitude.

"Recently, we have played a lot and lost our energy, but this must not be an alibi. We have 10 finals, plus the Coppa Italia, and we cannot go wrong."

Inzaghi further felt his side should have found an equaliser to Gleison Bremer's opener long before the final seconds.

"In the first half, we suffered from their aggression, even though they scored only on a corner, while we had two clear chances," he stated.

"In the second, we entered the field with a different spirit and we could have straightened it before the 90 minutes were up."

Inter will hope to sign off before the final international break of the season on a winning note when they play Fiorentina next weekend at San Siro.