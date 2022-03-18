Inzaghi feels Inter is better than recent results

WATCH Inter v Fiorentina LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Reigning Serie A champion Inter has slipped to third on the table, albeit with a game in hand, four points adrift of leader AC Milan heading into the weekend's fixtures.

Inter has managed just two wins in its past eight top-flight games after snatching a late 1-1 draw at Torino last time out.

The Nerazzurri were also eliminated at the UEFA Champions League at the Round of 16 stage after a 2-1 loss on aggregate to Liverpool, despite Inter dominating large parts of the two-leg tie.

Inzaghi claimed the Nerazzurri's performances have not been befitting of their results ahead of Sunday's (AEDT) clash with Fiorentina.

"Without a doubt, there is a feeling in this period of having collected less than what we probably deserved," he said.

"But there is the right desire, the boys have worked very well, so there is a great desire to get back on the pitch."

With Inter out of the UEFA Champions League, Inzaghi's side now has more time to prepare for the crunch part of the Serie A season and the Nerazzurri boss is thankful for the extra days of preparation.

"Certainly being able to work more days to prepare for the match helps a lot to work on situations that did not go well and on details," he continued.

"But we are Inter. We have made progress in the [UEFA] Champions League, we are still in the running for the Coppa Italia. We have played more often because we have been competitive throughout the year."

Fellow Serie A title-chasers Milan and Napoli are in action on the same day that Inter hosts Fiorentina, which has lost 16 of its past 19 league games against the Nerazzurri.

Inter has also gained 32 points from 14 top-flight home games, more than any other team, but Inzaghi expects a tough task against's Vincenzo Italiano's men.

"We find a fit team, which is doing excellent in the league, with a coach who gives brilliant ideas and precise tactical ideas to his team," Inzaghi added.