Inzaghi eager to see Serie A resume

Lazio were just a point behind leader Juventus, with both having played 26 games, when the campaign was suspended in March due to COVID-19.

Inzaghi hopes the season can get back underway, with a decision set to be made on Thursday.

"We are happy to start again. It is the wish that we finish the championship in favour of all the people who work in football and for the fans," the Lazio head coach said.

"The prerequisites are there. We coaches have all felt we want to start again safely.

"Regardless of the ranking, before the pandemic we were doing something extraordinary."

The Bundesliga is the only one of Europe's top five leagues to restart, while LaLiga is set to resume next month, Ligue 1 has been cancelled and the Premier League is also bidding to get back underway.

Inzaghi is hopeful over Serie A, even if a positive case of coronavirus is found at a club.

"In our sports centres, we are in total safety, there are distances, we are checked every day. From tomorrow, we will return to group training," he said.

"There is a desire to start again. A positive in the team? I don't know, it hasn't happened yet. We are waiting for the protocol to understand what to do.

"As Germany did, we hope to start again. Once a case is found, the subject will be isolated and the game should be played back at least a week later."