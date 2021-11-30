Inter's Marotta downplays links to in-demand Vlahovic

Vlahovic is set to leave Fiorentina after opting against signing a new deal in Florence, with the Serbia international's current contract expiring in June 2023.

The 21-year-old has been linked to Serie A champions Inter, Juventus, Premier League holders Manchester City, Manchester United, Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich, LaLiga titleholders Atletico Madrid, Tottenham and Arsenal.

Marotta was asked about Inter's rumoured interest in the in-demand forward.

"He is a talent, I know there is a conflictual situation with Fiorentina, but I hope they can solve their issues," Marotta said.

"However, we have a good mix of young and experienced players in that department."

Vlahovic has 28 Serie A goals in 2021 – no Fiorentina player has ever scored so many goals in a calendar year in the Italian top flight.

Only Bayern talisman Robert Lewandowski has netted more in the top five European leagues this year.

Vlahovic is also the third Fiorentina player to score at least 11 goals in the season's opening 14 Serie A matches since 2000.