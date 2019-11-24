Inter's Barella to undergo knee surgery

Barella was withdrawn on the stroke of half-time in Sunday's (AEDT) 3-0 win over Torino and visibly indicated his pain to medical staff.

In a statement on its official website, Inter revealed the 22-year-old has damaged a fragment of cartilage in his knee, which will require surgery to be removed. No timescale has been put on how long he will be out of action for.

Speaking after the game, Inter boss Antonio Conte said: "I really hope Barella doesn't have anything particularly serious.

"Barella has grown exponentially over the last four months. He is a very important player for us and we can only hope the test results are not too bad. He's a warrior and I hope he's back on the pitch soon."

Barella has made 17 appearances across all competitions so far this season, scoring twice.