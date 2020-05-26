Inter urged to sign Werner and Cavani

Inter forward Martinez has been heavily linked to LaLiga champion Barcelona, which has reportedly identified the Argentina international as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

According to reports, Antonio Conte's Inter has put together a list of potential replacements, including Liverpool target Werner and soon-to-be free agent Cavani.

Tronchetti – CEO of Pirelli who are Inter's shirt sponsor – advised the Nerazzurri to chase Werner and Cavani.

"For example, we left Inter with a 'regista' who was supposed to change the team in [Christian] Eriksen," Tronchetti said.

"Cavani's been able to do extraordinary things and I hope he can repeat them in Nerazzurro. In Serie A there are other expert players, above all Cristiano Ronaldo, who are proving to be great champions. Age is not a limit, he [Cavani] can be a good choice.

"It's clear that selling Lautaro would hurt, but with Cavani and Werner we could be stronger than with Lautaro and [Mauro] Icardi, especially if Eriksen returns to his Tottenham form."

Martinez had scored 16 goals in 31 matches across all competitions before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Werner bagged a hat-trick for Leipzig in their 5-0 rout of Mainz in the Bundesliga on Sunday, taking his tally for the season to 30 goals in 38 appearances.

Cavani – who has been linked to LaLiga's Atletico Madrid and clubs in MLS – had netted four Ligue 1 goals in 14 games before PSG were declared champions after the season was cut short.

The 33 year-old forward scored seven goals in all competitions for PSG in 2019-2020.