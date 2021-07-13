Inter terminates former €40m signing's contract

The 28-year-old joined Inter from Sporting for €40 million in 2016 after Portugal's Euros triumph but struggled to break into the first team, spending most of his time out on loan.

Joao Mario had a loan spell with West Ham United in 2018, before stints at Lokomotiv Moscow and Sporting.

An agreement has been reached with Joao Mario for the early termination of his contract 👇https://t.co/rLQDef1yNM — Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) July 12, 2021

"Thanks so much Inter. Good luck for the future," Joao Mario posted in a brief message on Twitter.

Joao Mario was part of Sporting's 2020-2021 Portuguese Primeira Liga title which ended their 19-year wait.

The Euro 2016 winner only managed 69 appearances for the Nerazzurri during his five years with the club and had one year remaining on his contract.

He is expected to join Benfica but part of his loan with Sporting prevented him from joining another Portuguese club unless Inter paid a significant fee, thus the decision to part ways.

It is understood Benfica were willing to pay €7.5 million for Joao Mario, who cost Inter €40m plus bonuses in 2016 and is now a free agent.